It wasn’t an easy time when Chris Evans decided to take off the Captain America suit one last time. But we all know superheroes never die and the probability of them coming back is high. So it didn’t come as a surprise when the rumours that he is reprising his mantle came ahead. So while the actor has already denied coming back, that is not stopping the rumour mill from churning.

Advertisement

Chris Evans, for the unversed, has been a part of multiple speculations that said he is reprising his role as Captain America for Marvel. It was also said that the actor has signed another multi-film deal with Disney, and he will feature in multiple projects. Now, if the latest update is to go by, the actor is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a Disney Plus show. Read on to know more about this exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, an intel has said that Chris Evans is coming back as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a Disney plus show. The intel tells that the show is set to follow Steve, who travels through time, history, space and various dimensions to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places. There are also updates that Red Skull will join the superhero in the quest.

There is no confirmation on this news as of yet. But the buzz has spread all over the Internet. But in the past, when a portal claimed that Chris Evans is coming back as Captain America, Evans reacting to the news had said, “News to me.” This was very much proof that he wasn’t.

Kevin Feige too had confirmed that he isn’t coming back anytime soon. Talking to the same portal about Chris Evans, he said, “I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel Didn’t Tell Michelle Rodriguez She Was Coming Back From The Dead: “He Was Like, ‘Don’t Worry About This I Got This'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube