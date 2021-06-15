Amazon Prime Video today released the final trailer for the highly anticipated, The Tomorrow War which will premiere exclusively on July 02, 2021. The film will be available in English as well as in 3 dubbed languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

In The Tomorrow War , the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Watch the trailer here:

The Tomorrow War premieres July 2, 2021 globally on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Chris Mckay, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Giplin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge. Produced by, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner.

Are you excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War? Share your thoughts about its trailer in the comments section below.

