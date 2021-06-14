Hollywood’s “Thor” Chris Hemsworth wished Chris Evans on his 40th birthday, saying the “Captain America” star would always be “number one” in his book.

Evans turned 40 on Sunday according to India time and Hemsworth pranked Evans by giving him a shout-out on Instagram.

Hemsworth posted a note along with a photograph where he features with Chris Pratt, or Star-Lord of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, which seemed to be a behind-the-scenes selfie from the set of the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” that was clicked by Pratt.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote.

In the posted picture, Hemsworth flashes a big smile, sporting Thor’s long blonde hair. A smiling Pratt, dressed as Star-Lord, gives a thumbs-up sign to the camera.

Previously, Chris Hemsworth shared a handwritten note by his seven-year-old son Tristan on Instagram. The picture is of a piece of paper from a lined notebook in which his son refers to the 37-year-old actor as a “special friend”.

The note reads: “My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy.”

Chris captioned the picture saying: “My little boys creative writing.”

In fact, the note seems to have impressed Tristan’s teacher. The note had the words, “Well done Tristan” written in green at the bottom of the assignment.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for the superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder in his home turf Australia, and he was greeted with a traditional ‘Welcome to Country ceremony. Hemsworth, who is most popular for his superhero avatar of Thor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of the ceremony.

“A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to the Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui,” he shared.

The Melbourne-born actor continued: “Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion,” he added.

“Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together. #changethedate @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder,” he concluded.

In the pictures, he is seen with the film’s director Taika Waititi.

Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise. Waititi also directed Thor: Ragnarok, which made $854 million at the box office. The filmmaker will also voice the Kronan warrior Korg in the latest installment.

Actor Chris Pratt is set to reprise his Guardians Of The Galaxy character, Star-Lord, in the upcoming films that also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. Plot details of the new Thor film have been kept under wraps.

