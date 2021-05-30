All the eyes are right now on Australia where the fourth in line, Thor: Love And Thunder, is being shot starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and the team. But turns out there is another headline grabber around the shores, and it is none other than the director of the film Taika Waititi, whose personal life has become the talk of the town. This has left the Marvel studio upset as per the gossip mill.

Advertisement

If you have been away from the headlines, Taika Waititi is reportedly dating Rita Ora and the two are having some amazing moments in Australia where they were shooting their respective projects. But the attention-grabbing moment happened when the couple with Tessa Thompson was spotted spending some intimate moments in Waititi’s Sydney balcony Marvel bosses have reportedly reprimanded the filmmaker for his move. Below is all you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, through the past couple of months, Rita Ora, who is in Australia shooting for The Voice, was spotted with Thor: Love And Thunder team time and again. Not just that, the rumour gods also have that she has moved in with Taika Waititi, and they are finally taking their relationship a few steps ahead. And while we were processing that piece of information, pictures of the couple with Tessa Thompson as they all shared an intimate moment went viral all over the globe.

The pictures had to reach the Marvel Bosses who were left upset and decided to reprimand Taika Waititi as per Independent. As per a source, the pictures of Taika Waititi with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson is “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises” as per the source. They also added that though the studio knows that Taika is a party animal, this picture has crossed the line for them.

Taika Waititi is yet to comment on anything on the same. Meanwhile, Thor: Love And Thunder is shaping up well. Time and again we come across papped images of actors in their costumes, or hanging out in the beach country. The most recent rumour had that Sacha Baron Cohen might join the team, as he was spotted with the team on a lunch outing.

Must Read: Michael Keaton Wants His Batman To Meet Robert Pattinson’s Cape Crusader In The DCEU?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube