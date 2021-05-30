Friends has been our comfort and a much-needed blessing over the years. Each one of us cried watching the reunion special episode. Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are household names today. But along with the love and fandom, they also made a lot of money! But can you guess how much? Read on for all the details!

For the unversed, Friends has made a total of approximately $1.4 billion over the years. This includes the TV, re-run and digital earnings. Initially, the producers went incurred huge loses with no returns but they kept the faith and look where they are today!

Many wouldn’t know but Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were once the highest-paid actresses of Hollywood. It was because of the huge hike they earned owing to the popularity (another scoop on this coming soon, stay tuned to space).

As per a report by Forbes, out of the $1.4 billion earnings ever since the premiere in 1994, the six Friends stars earned $816 million. Mind you, these were pre-tax earnings for Jennifer Aniston and the cast. They took roughly about $136 million home per member.

Well, that’s exactly why the cast members are far from being broke ever in their life! Now, the reunion episode would surely have boosted their pockets further!

Meanwhile, Friends Reunion faced censorship in China. Several parts of the episode, including cameos by Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, were removed.

Apparently, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and some others have purposely or unknowingly brushed shoulders with the Chinese government. Owing to the same, some of the stars are banned in the country. Many wouldn’t know but the list also includes Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez!

