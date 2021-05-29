If there is one thing that has given us the sense of ultimate nostalgia this month, it has to be the Friends Reunion, which is still at the top of trending lists. While the world rejoiced the fab 6 coming together after 17 years, China was also with us in the celebration. But the Chinese Central Committee apparently wasn’t. Scroll to know why.

To our collective shock, the Friends Reunion did not stream in China as it did for all of us. There were censor scissors run over it before it was available on various platforms. To precisely talk about it, the Chinese authorities cut out the parts that had some cameos by pop stars. Namely Lady Gaga, BTS and Justin Bieber. Confused why they did so? Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Now, if you aren’t aware, all three stars Lady Gaga, BTS and Justin Bieber who appeared on the Friends Reunion, had purposely or unknowingly brushed shoulders with the Chinese government. The people in power clearly don’t like them. For instance, Lady Gaga, meeting Dalai Lama back in time had left the country furious. As reported by Deadline, this could be the reason why they decided to cut out her portions.

As for Justin Bieber, the pop sensation has once posted a picture of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honours Japan’s war dead. And BTS is anyways not on good terms with the China government who are not supportive of the band’s style. One reason is also them failing in mentioning China’s Korean War sacrifices.

Meanwhile, in the Friends Reunion, we saw Lady Gaga singing a duet with Lisa Kudrow as they crooned the iconic Smelly Cat. As for BTS, they recollected watching the show and learning a lot. Justin Bieber appeared on the show dressed as Spudnik.

