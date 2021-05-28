Tom & Jerry, Shinchan & Others - Cartoon Series That Faced A Ban Due To Its 'Not So Kiddish' Content

We all grew up watching cartoons and who would be luckier than those who were born in the 90s. Being a child, we consumed everything with innocence. But as we grew up, some things have become clear about our favourite cartoon series that weren’t informed to us. As we talk about a cartoon, in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at series that faced a ban due to its content.

It would be a shock for many that Shinchan, which is amongst our all-time favourites, had explicit content that’s unsuitable for kids even under parental guidance. You’ll be more shocked to learn about Tom & Jerry making a cut in the list. So without wasting time, let’s have a look:

Shinchan

Shinchan revolves around a kid, Shinnosuke Nohara and his mischievousness. He is super cute, fun and full of unpredictability. Thanks to its cult character, the show still has a massive following but one thing we didn’t know that it was purely made for adults only. There’s one scene where Shinnosuke plays with his pen*s in front of his dad. That speaks volumes, isn’t it? Thankfully, the show’s decently edited version was aired from 2006 to 2008 in India. Surprisingly, it had to face a ban as parents took objection to its content.

Family Guy

First, let’s be honest! We all loved Family Guy. Yes, the content is a bit too much for family viewing. While the use of explicit language and se*ual remarks had always been a topic of controversy for the show, its inclusion of gay characters, a satire on religions had caused a lot of trouble for the makers. The show was banned in Iraq, Iran and several other countries due to moral censorship.

SpongeBob Squarepants

Not 1 or 2, but SpongeBob Squarepants had to face a ban in around 120 countries. Countries of the USA and Russia banned it due to the use of violence and foul language. Not just that, some portions were too much for kids (eg: Squidward’s suicide), which triggered negativity for the show.

Tom & Jerry

Not the entire show but some episodes or portions faced a ban in several countries. Still, Tom & Jerry’s inclusion would be a big surprise for many. The show had some scenes featuring alcohol consumption, smoking that were removed. Some episodes even faced a complete ban.

