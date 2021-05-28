The unsaid rule of the Superhero universes has forever been that the saviours of the world don’t die. Entered Marvel and changed the concept by killing some of the most iconic of them, including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. But even in this universe, do they ultimately die? Well, Kevin Feige is here now to cryptically hint at how he would bring back Tony Stark.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it wasn’t an easy thing to sit through the climax of Avengers: Endgame when Iron Man bid us his final goodbye. The saviour of Earth lost his life fighting Thanos and finishing him. But anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that there is always a possibility that he might return. The numerous speculations in Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson (even before she has said a bye) are the proofs.

Advertisement

So as the sword of speculations keeps hanging over the realms of the MCU, Kevin Feige and Tom Hiddleston were caught in a media interaction. The former was asked about the fact that Loki was originally killed in Thor: The Dark World, and came back in Ragnarok. That also led to his death in the Infinity War. In that case, his comeback to the series feels surreal.

So while talking about it Kevin Feige cryptically spoke about the possible Iron Man, aka Robert Downey Jr too. He said, “It felt very, very final, and I thought, ‘Okay, that’s it. This is Loki’s final bow and a conclusive end to the Odinson saga’. I think the notion that we had left this hanging loose end with Loki gave us the in for what a Loki series could be. So by the time Endgame came out, we did know where it was going. Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular.”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Friends Reunion: Current Salaries Of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Along With Rest Of The Cast Revealed & It’s Oh My God!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube