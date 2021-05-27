Actress Rebel Wilson is ready to date again after her break-up with businessman Jacob Busch.

“It’s been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a breakup. You have respect for the person you’ve broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking,” Wilson told Extra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The news comes after Rebel Wilson said her split with Jacob Busch wasn’t “ideal”.

Rebel Wilson confirmed her breakup in February on Instagram, sharing a picture in which she called herself a “single girl”. She wrote, “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s relationship, the Pitch Perfect actress and the businessman started casually dating before the world came to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco last September. They posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren at the event.

Wilson and Busch were last photographed together during the Christmas holidays when they were on a vacation together.

