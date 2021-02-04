Rebel Wilson, the Aussie actress who has been in the news for her drastic weight loss, is making the headlines once again. The Bridesmaids actress is a single woman now. Rebel, via a social media post, confirmed that she and Busch-Adolphus fortune heir, Jacob Busch are no longer together.

The actress, who recently lost more than 60 pounds, had been pretty vocal about her relationship and kept her fans happy by sharing pics with now ex-boyfriend on and off.

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram and confirmed her relationship status. Sharing a picture dressed in a denim knee-length dress. a bright yellow short-jacket and white heels, she captioned the post, “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

Her fans and followers immediately took to the comments section. One wrote, “Single as a Pringle and ready to fuggin mingle? Lets goooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 this hottie must not rest ;) also – u are skinny dude!!!!“ Another netizen wrote, “Gorg at any weight, you are an inspiration how you are so confident being you!!!” A third commented, “Wow you look amazing! But then again you always looked amazing❤️ truly beautiful.”

Sources close to the actress also confirmed the breakup. An insider told Page Six that the relationship had “just run its course.”

Talking about Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s relationship, The Pitch Perfect actress and the businessman started casually dating before the world came to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert‘s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. They posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren at the event.

As for Rebel, the ‘A Few Best Men’ actress dubbed 2020 her ‘Year of Health,’ She was so dedicated to shedding some extra weight, that she even reached her goal of 165 pounds earlier than anticipated.h

