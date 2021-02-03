Fantastic Beasts 3: Shoot Stopped After A Unit Member Contracts South African Strain Of COVID-19

The shooting of forthcoming film Fantastic Beasts 3 has been stopped after a member of the crew contracted the South African strain of COVID 19. The film was being shot in the studio at Hertfordshire, England.

Producers of the film have, however, not revealed who among the crew contracted the virus, reports dailymail.co.uk.

An insider from the sets of Fantastic Beasts 3 said there was concern that the coronavirus variant was present among the staff despite strict protocol measures being put in place after a previous outbreak at the studio.

The source said: “Production is only halted if someone cannot be filmed. No one is saying who it is, but it’s someone who cannot be replaced. The studios have been one of the most secure Covid places since they reopened so there are real fears that it is the South African variant that has got through. Everyone is assuming that it is the South African variant and that is all they are talking about. All production of the film set for Fantastic Beasts 3 has been shut down. We don’t know when we will be back.”

Well, the movie has been grabbing eyeballs for a long time. After Johnny Depp lost a libel lawsuit, he made headlines for resigning from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series. Fans were disheartened and signed several petitions to take him back. But, it looks that that ain’t happening. Mads Mikkelsen may have already stepped in his shoes and started shooting.

According to reports in Cinema Blend, Mads Mikkelsen has stepped in Johnny Depp’s shoes. This came after Depp lost a libel lawsuit that claimed he was an abusive spouse to ex-wife Amber Heard. With this, the actor departed after only having filmed one scene of Fantastic Beasts 3.

