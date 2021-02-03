Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor seemingly celebrated his birthday with an incredible getaway. The 26-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself showing off his catch during a fishing trip in Costa Rica.

Connor’s parents might be world-famous but he prefers to stay away from the spotlight. He is a private person but he recently shared a glimpse into his personal life. He seemed to have enjoyed his fishing trip in Costa Rica. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Yellowfin were chewing today #200# @hook360 @lossuenosresort.” Take a look at the post below:

In the above picture, 26-year-old Connor is seen sitting on a boat off the coast of Costa Rica, holding a huge fish by the tail and smiling for the camera. He was dressed in a long-sleeve top, shorts and sunglasses and is sporting a full beard. He is tagged at the Los Sueños Resort and Marina, a resort in the Herradura Beach area of Costa Rica’s Central Pacific Coast.

Connor’s friend Jeremy Spund also shared a photo carousel to Instagram on Feb. 2. It featured the former and a number of others enjoying the fishing expedition. Sharing it, he captioned, “Costa Rica was epic… happy birthday to my brother @theconnorcruise and thanks to rest of the squad for a great few days.” Take a look at the pics below:

After the 26-year-old shared the picture, his older biological sister Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise was one of many who liked the post. For the unversed, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted the two when they were married for nearly ten years.

Connor and Bella have chosen to shun the spotlight in their adult years. While the former calls Florida home, the latter settled down in south-east London with her husband, Max.

