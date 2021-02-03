Kangana Ranaut is known for her frank nature and not chopping her words to sound politically correct. This is evident for her Twitter handle where she comments and speaks about topics related to the country, the entertainment industry and more. The actress has now slammed pop sensation Rihanna in a series of tweets.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, the ‘Umbrella’ singer took to Twitter last evening and posted about the ongoing farmer’s protest in the country. While the ‘Queen’ actress replied to her tweet earlier in the day itself, she has now posted a series of tweets bashing the singer without mercy. Scroll down and have a look at them.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut, in response to a tweet asking ‘Rihanna kon hai,’ wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar …what is so special about her, well… she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her *ss crack right into the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else.”

Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar …what is so special about her, well… she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else. https://t.co/FGEj6hb0II — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

In her following tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Librus who are getting excited about these American p*rn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 per cent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self-centred societies. So calm down fools …”

Librus who are getting excited about these American porn stars giving paid opinions about our internal issues, well 99 percent India does not care or respect American way of life, one of the most debouched, money minded and self centred societies. So calm down fools … https://t.co/USLWf5Sc39 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Stating that Rihanna hasn’t released any song in the past 5 years and that in her tweet she hasn’t expressed an opinion, Kangana tweeted, “She hasn’t released a single song in 5 years, sells makeup but looks like she is feeling Corona blues, Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham, a million or two won’t hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet.”

She hasn’t released a single song in 5 years, sells make up but looks like she is feeling Corona blues,Forbes estimated incomes are just PR gimmicks big sham,a million or two won’t hurt her right now, also notice in her tweet she did not commit to any opinion just a vague tweet. https://t.co/57VGWJZ8Be — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Continuing further, Kangana Ranaut added, “Stand together India destroy these communists who are trying to take advantage of terroristic activities in our nation and these p*rn stars making their 2 cents at our cost #IndiaAgaistPropoganda #Indiatogether #IndiaWithModi”

Stand together India destroy these communists who are trying to take advantage of terroristic activities in our nation and these porn stars making their 2 cents at our cost #IndiaAgaistPropoganda #Indiatogether #IndiaWithModi https://t.co/4XNlKiKgrY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Shamming Rihanna, the Manikarnika actress tweeted, “Let’s expose these bikau p*rn singers #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda Shame on you @rihanna”

In her next tweet about the pop sensation, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil p*ssy cat dolls … come on India show them our power.

#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda” In the next, she wrote, “Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model …I rest my case. #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda”

What are your thoughts on Kangan Ranaut’s latest social media blast?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Elli AvrRam’s ‘Thumka’ In This Leaked Club Number From Koi Jaane Na Will Make You Party Mid-Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube