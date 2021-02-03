Kangana Ranaut cannot stay away from the headlines for too long. The actress has been making it to top news either for her legal issues or her tweets against those supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest. After slamming pop sensation Rihanna, the Queen actress has not blasted Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

While calling the activist dumb and a spoilt brat, the Kangana indirectly called uneducated. Scroll down to have a look at the Manikarnika actress’ tweet.

Kangana Ranaut took to social media and called out Greta Thunberg for supporting the Indian farmers and skipping out on an education and school. Sharing a story of a 105-year-old organic farmer, who was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2019 and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the actress tweeted, “No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma … but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by an entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.”

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma … but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

This tweet by Kangana Ranaut was a response to Greta Thunberg’s tweet supporting the farmers in India. The Swedish activist had written on the micro-blogging site, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

While Kangana slammed Greta for her tweet, Richa Chadha lauded the young activist for her support.

Not only Greta, Kangana even slammed pop sensation by calling her a fool and telling her to sit down. She had tweeted, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Besides Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, other international names like Lily Singh and Mia Khalifa have also tweeted about the ongoing plight of farmers in India.

