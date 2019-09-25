Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chopra Thanking Greta Thunberg For Climate Change Speech

Greta Thunberg who is a young climate change activist is trending worldwide these days for her hard-hitting speech. Priyanka Chopra as the National UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador recently took to Twitter and thanked Greta for the video.

Quoting one of Greta’s tweet Priyanka wrote, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou”

Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chopra For Thanking Greta Thunberg For Her Climate Change Speech
However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel wasn’t happy and replied Priyanka in not so supporting manner. This is what Rangoli wrote as a reply to Priyanka-

Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain… unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye…acha lagega

Netizens didn’t take Rangoli’s suggestions very kindly and this is how they responded-

Recently, Rangoli was also in news for criticising Saand Ki Aankh makers as they chose young actresses to play the roles of older women rather than casting senior actresses.

“Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains …” she had tweeted while quoting a tweet of veteran actress Neena Gupta.

