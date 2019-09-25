Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chopra Thanking Greta Thunberg For Climate Change Speech

Greta Thunberg who is a young climate change activist is trending worldwide these days for her hard-hitting speech. Priyanka Chopra as the National UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador recently took to Twitter and thanked Greta for the video.

Quoting one of Greta’s tweet Priyanka wrote, “Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou”

Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou https://t.co/IiQ5NUavpD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 24, 2019

However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel wasn’t happy and replied Priyanka in not so supporting manner. This is what Rangoli wrote as a reply to Priyanka-

Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain… unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye…acha lagega

Dear PC nice to have u back, Yes this young woman is doing great work, magar hamare desh mein bhi bahut log tan man dhan se environment keliye kaam kar rahe hain,sirf lecture nahin de rahe results laa rahe hain… unkeliye bhi kabhi kuch payaar ke shabd bol dijiye…acha lagega🙏 https://t.co/50CJ9cDWYy — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 25, 2019

Netizens didn’t take Rangoli’s suggestions very kindly and this is how they responded-

@gretathunberg is putting her best efforts without begging for appreciation

But here our nepo didi is again begging appreciation and trying to grab attention.

Why do u need to beg for publicity all the time? If u n ur sis r doing SELFLESS work then why r u hungry for publicity? — deep (@deeps2016Twit) September 25, 2019

lol….begging attention from PC. — salman (@salman77685040) September 25, 2019

Apko inse validation kyun chahiye ? Ye jo kar rahe hai karne dijiye aap acha kar rahi hai tabhi to aap inse alag hai.Jab koi apko criticize kare phir aap bata dijiye apne kya kiya… — amaresh kumar (@amaresh2212) September 25, 2019

Aap kabhi thodi der ke liye mooh band ker lijiye — कपिल नारंग (@kapilnarang2222) September 25, 2019

Recently, Rangoli was also in news for criticising Saand Ki Aankh makers as they chose young actresses to play the roles of older women rather than casting senior actresses.

“Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains …” she had tweeted while quoting a tweet of veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!