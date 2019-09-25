Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has bared all to give her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh a big push. It’s a nude photoshoot with barely covering her body with a sheet.

Khloe posed nude on a bed, with a strategically-placed sheet barely covering her body as part of a revealing new campaign for her sister’s line, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Khloe strips naked for Kourtney's brand
Ooh La La! Khloe Kardashian Goes All Nude For Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Brand

The images have been released alongside a post on the site’s blog, which highlights Kourtney’s slow-jams playlist, titled “Stop Pooshing My Heart”, featuring tracks by Adele and Sam Smith, among others.

Khloe’s risque shoot comes just days after she showed off her curves in a series of seductive shots inspired by late TV personality Anna Nicole Smith.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here