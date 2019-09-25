Hasan Minhaj Wasn’t Allowed To Enter The Howdy Modi Event As He Was Blacklisted Due To His Comments On PM Narendra Modi

Hasan Minhaj was not allowed to enter the Howdy Modi event that was held on September 22 at Houston, Texas, USA. PM Narendra Modi along with USA President Donald Trump addressed at least 50,000 people at the venue.

On the show Late Night With Seth Meyers, Hasan shared how he was not allowed to enter the venue by the organisers. In the video, Hasan shared that he was not given an entry because of some of the comments he made on Narendra Modi.

About what the person at the event told him, Hasan further shared, “The comments you have made about Prime Minister Modi were not appreciated and you’ve been blacklisted.” As he was not given an entry, Minhaj watched the live stream of the event sitting in a parking lot.

At the event, Hasan Minhaj’s photograph was flashed honouring him as one of the notable Indian-Americans, but well, he wasn’t allowed to enter. He joked about this situation and shared, “It was the most Indian thing ever. It’s like, we are proud of you, but we will never say it to your face.”

Watch the video below:

Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix show ‘The Patriot’ is very popular among the masses. On his show, he addresses a lot of ongoing problems in the world with satire, whether it’s political or social.

