Taylor Swift has reportedly seen a significant dip in her Instagram following, losing nearly 150,000 followers after attending Super Bowl LIX, where she was heavily booed by the crowd.

According to SportsMillions, the pop star lost about 144,200 followers on Instagram after the game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs fall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift got showed on the big screen and got booed aggressively. She asks: “What’s going on?”pic.twitter.com/1CSLjNanmK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2025

The Super Bowl Drama

However, despite the setback, Taylor still boasts an impressive 282 million followers on the platform with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs, saw his follower count increase, now sitting at 6.7 million.

The highly anticipated Super Bowl took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the Eagles securing a dominant 40-22 win. Taylor, who came to support Travis, was accompanied by her dad, brother, and friends, including Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and the Haim sisters.

But, during the game, things took a turn when Taylor was shown on the Jumbotron and the crowd responded with boos. While she initially looked startled, Taylor composed herself and smiled, sitting next to Ice Spice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Travis Kelce’s Reaction to Taylor Swift Getting Booed

The incident sparked backlash, but many celebrities rushed to defend Taylor, including Serena Williams, Erin Andrews, and Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have publicly addressed the booing, but a source close to Travis revealed how difficult it was for him to witness.

“Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him,” the source told Daily Mail. “He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.”

“It’s clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts – being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him. Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there,” the source continued.

Kansas City Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce “felt helpless” when Taylor Swift was booed during the Super Bowl: “Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her and it broke his heart.” Via The Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/0yzmRrTDW0 — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) February 11, 2025

The drama even caught the attention of former President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social platform to address Taylor’s reception. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he wrote.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Harrison Ford Net Worth 2025: A Look At Veteran Actor’s Fortune Amid Rumors Of Retirement From Showbiz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News