Ariana Grande’s star is undeniably shining bright right now. With Wicked becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical and an Oscar nomination in her pocket, it seems the 31-year-old is at the peak of her career.

But behind the accolades and red carpets, sources close to Grande reveal that the demands of the past year have taken a serious toll on the award-winning powerhouse.

Pressure Of Fame & Physical Demands

Grande sparked concerns over her petite frame at the 2025 BAFTA Awards, marked by hollow cheeks and a visible sternum. Her physique stood out as she walked the red carpet in a plunging Louis Vuitton gown.

Friends close to the singer pointed to the stress and anxiety of the past year as the main culprits behind her drastic weight loss. One former colleague mentioned how physically demanding the Wicked promotional blitz was and her relationship with co-star Ethan Slater.

“I don’t even think your body knows when it needs to eat. You’re sleeping when you’re supposed to be up, and you’re up when you’re supposed to be sleeping. Between that, and the fashion women deal with – the hair, the makeup, and the nails – it’s nonstop running. It’s superhuman,” the source told Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana Grande’s Mental Strain Under Constant Scrutiny

Grande is constantly on high alert with such a nonstop schedule, needing to be careful about every word and action. “It’s just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule and that kind of level. It definitely takes a toll on your health — it’s that much harder to take care of yourself — mentally as well as physically,” Ariana Grande’s former colleague said.

“You always have to be on. You have to really be measured about what you say, you always have to be thinking, ‘If I say this, is it going to come out like this?’ Your brain is nonstop working.” Grande has struggled with anxiety for years, though insiders say she’s always appeared to have a good sense of who she is. “I never got a sense from her that she didn’t like who she was or how she looked,” another insider said.

Ariana Grande’s Pale Appearance Sparking Health Concerns

In the past year, the public scrutiny of her appearance reached a new level, with fans expressing concern about her shrinking physique when images from the Wicked set emerged.

Her lighter, blonde hair, a change for the role, also contributed to her paler appearance, which led some to worry about her well-being. Grande addressed the concerns on TikTok, saying, “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” and noting her previous appearance was “the unhealthiest version of my body.”

She added, “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy.”

Ariana Grande as Galinda “Glinda” Upland in WICKED. Nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role at the 97th Oscars. Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2nd, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/efuNnoju06 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 12, 2025

Ariana Grande’s Long History Of Personal Struggles

Grande’s life has never been free of turmoil. In 2017, the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert forever changed her life. The attack, which killed 22 people and injured many more, left Grande battling PTSD and grief.

During this time, she turned to music for solace, and her work on Sweetener and Thank U, Next helped her heal. But the emotional scars didn’t end there. In 2018, her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose. Despite their breakup earlier that year, the loss deeply affected Grande.

“Mac is her true love — and is always going to be front and center [in her mind], what could she have done to save him. She’s got a lot of guilt from that,” the source who previously worked with Grande said. “She’s had some really traumatic things happen — she probably feels better just to work as much as possible.”

Her personal life continued to be complicated, with her brief engagement to Pete Davidson shortly after Max Miller’s death, followed by their breakup in October 2018. Ariana Grande’s romance with Davidson became one of the most talked-about aspects of her life, and its sudden end left her heartbroken.

Ariana Grande’s Romantic Ups & Downs

In 2021, Grande married real estate broker Dalton Gomez, but her affair with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater added a fresh layer of controversy to her personal life.

Slater, who was married at the time and had a young child, divorced his wife Lilly Jay after the affair became public. Even though Grande and Slater are still together, insiders remain skeptical about the longevity of their relationship, given the circumstances surrounding their union.

“I don’t think it’s an act, but I don’t think it can last. I don’t think he has the thick skin to be with someone like her, especially given that he broke up his marriage for her. People really question his morals,” they told Page Six.

A former co-star from Ariana’s Broadway days, Joey LaVarco, remarked that growing up in the intense world of Broadway prepared her for the ups and downs of the spotlight. “I’m sure it’s a roller coaster. I’m sure it’s mostly great. Like everything it comes with its cons. You learn resilience at a very young age working on Broadway. There’s too much money and not a lot of time involved,” LaVarco said. “She was always very thick-skinned.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jada Pinkett Smith Confessed To Will Smith About Her ‘Entanglement’ With August Alsina: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News