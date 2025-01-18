Ariana Grande is working to silence the “home-wrecker” rumors surrounding her relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater after his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, reignited the controversy in a scathing essay, Radar Online reported.

The 31-year-old singer’s budding romance with Slater, 32, began on the Wicked set while Grande’s own marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez was falling apart.

Ariana Grande Gets Blamed For The Breakup

Both couples are divorced, and Jay, a psychologist, has laid the blame firmly on Grande, calling her “not a girl’s girl.” Although Lilly Jay acknowledges that her marriage to Slater is over, a source revealed that every time she publicly speaks out, things are more complicated for Slater and Grande.

The couple, high school sweethearts who wed in 2018, had a son in 2022, and their split is now tainted by the public focus on Ariana Grande‘s role in their breakup. In her essay on The Cut, Jay expressed the pain of seeing her marriage dissolve, especially with the added strain of her husband’s new relationship with a celebrity.

She penned, “No one gets married thinking they’ll get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity.”

Ariana Grande’s Push For Ethan Slater To Stop Lily Jay’s Public Remarks

An insider claimed that Grande is frustrated with Jay’s continued comments and is pressuring Slater to end them—even suggesting financial compensation to solve the problem.

“Ariana absolutely hates that Lilly is still out there talking and basically calling her a home-wrecker,” an insider said. “She’s pressuring Ethan to get her to stop, even pay her off if that’s what it takes. She believes every time his ex puts herself out there, it’s more damning to Ariana’s image,” the insider revealed.

Despite her desire to marry Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande is concerned that the ongoing drama will haunt their relationship forever if Lilly Jay keeps fueling the fire.

