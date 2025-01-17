Before Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock,” became everyone’s go-to guy for action-packed blockbusters and eyebrow-raising charisma, he faced something far more challenging than any wrestling ring or Hollywood set: depression. Back in 2018, Johnson opened up about his struggles with mental health, showing fans that even the “big guy” isn’t invincible.

It all started with a raw confession. Johnson revealed some heartbreaking moments, including a near-tragedy with his mom when he was just a teen. “She walked into oncoming traffic,” he shared during an interview with The Express, recalling how he pulled her back to safety. That moment stuck with him, leading to his own battles with sadness and isolation. “I hit a low where I didn’t want to do anything or see anyone,” he admitted. Yeah, even The Rock cried.

But here’s the thing: he didn’t stay down. Dwayne Johnson climbed out of that dark place and decided to talk about it—a game-changer for fans everywhere. By sharing his story, the Fast & Furious star made it loud and clear that it’s okay not to be okay. His honesty became a rallying cry for anyone dealing with their own mental health struggles.

Fast forward a bit, and Johnson didn’t just stop at talking—he started advocating. Now, alongside all his epic movie announcements (hello, live-action Moana), he’s inspiring people to get real about mental health. Speaking of Moana, Johnson recently dropped the news that the beloved 2016 animated hit is getting a live-action makeover. And, of course, he’s back as Maui, but this time, his daughters were the stars of the announcement video.

Whether he’s belting out “You’re Welcome” as Maui, pumping iron at ungodly hours, or dropping wisdom about mental health, Johnson keeps proving that being a hero isn’t just about muscles or movie roles. It’s about showing up, sharing your struggles, and reminding the world that everyone, even The Rock, needs help sometimes.

So here’s to Dwayne Johnson—an action star, a family guy, and, more importantly, a mental health advocate who turned his pain into purpose. Talk about lifting weights, huh?

