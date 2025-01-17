Tom Holland’s journey to becoming Spider-Man wasn’t just about web-slinging auditions—it came with an eyebrow-raising backhanded compliment. On The Graham Norton Show, Holland shared a hilarious yet humbling moment from his final audition for the iconic Marvel role. And yes, it involved a talkative driver who, let’s just say, didn’t hold back.

On the way to his big audition, Holland’s chauffeur decided to chat nonstop. “He’s chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me,” Holland recalled. “And I’m a polite person, but I also wanted to say, ‘Mate, please shut up. I’m trying to learn my lines.’”

Then came the twist. The driver, catching Tom Holland’s reflection in the rearview mirror, confidently told him, “You know what, kid? I think you’re gonna get it.” Naturally, Holland was intrigued and asked why. The response? “Because the kid I just drove there? He is so good-looking.”

Cue an awkward mix of excitement and deflation. “I was like, ‘Jeez. Thank you, that’s exactly the confidence boost I need,’” Holland quipped. Spoiler alert: the driver was right. Holland nailed the audition and swung into our screens as MCU‘s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

But the story didn’t end there. A few months later, Holland ran into the same driver during his first shoot as Peter Parker. “He goes, ‘I told you!’” Holland recounted. “I was like, ‘What did you tell me? That I was gonna get the part or that I was ugly?’” Talk about keeping it humble.

Of course, Holland’s charm and talent—not his looks—sealed the deal. Since his debut, he’s become one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. His third solo film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit theaters on December 17 and reminded us all why he’s perfect for the role.

Holland’s story proves that sometimes, a quirky encounter can lead to greatness—and a memorable anecdote for late-night TV. From his driver’s brutally honest take to his undeniable talent, Holland spun this tale just as skillfully as his character spins webs.

