When Zendaya appeared on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, fans gushed over how gorgeous she looked in a Louis Vuitton silk gown. But what instantly stole the limelight was the beautiful diamond ring on her finger, leading to a flurry of rumors about her engagement with Tom Holland. Hours later, it was officially confirmed that they were engaged.

Since fans of the power couple have been ecstatic about their union and happily ever after, netizens are excited to witness their wedding and wonder what the themes, locations, and outfits would look like. They are expecting Zendaya and Tom’s wedding to be an absolute fiesta. A new report has shed some light on those decisions, and here’s what we know.

Inside Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Wedding Preparations

According to Life & Style, Zendaya is very happy and glowing from the joy of her upcoming wedding, and she is super excited to plan it. “She’s always wanted to be a summer bride,” a source told the portal. Though the two are not in a massive rush to tie the knot and want to enjoy the engaged phase, they have begun discussing some potential decisions.

Venue decisions: Italy or Los Angeles?

Including whether they want to have a destination wedding in Italy or at a lavish private estate in Los Angeles overlooking the ocean. “They may end up doing both,” the insider claimed. They also pointed out that many industry stars will be showing up since Zendaya and Tom are big stars of Hollywood and have many friends and colleagues.

Dress of Zendaya’s wedding dreams

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, already has “an idea book filled with looks from every designer,” and the two are expected to churn out a good amount of looks for the wedding. The Dune star is expected to wear “a gorgeous white gown when she walks down the aisle” but will also have “multiple changes throughout the celebration” for other events like the reception. On the other hand, Tom wants to let Zendaya take over the planning.

Tom’s special wish for the wedding

He wants her free reign for whatever she wants, but he has one wish for the ceremony. “He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment,” alleged the source.

