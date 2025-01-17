Blake Lively has opened up about why she backed out of hosting the 50th season premiere of Saturday Night Live. The move came after filing a shocking lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively Reveals Reason For Dropping SNL Gig

The actress, 37, claims her career was significantly derailed by alleged harassment on set, leading her to step away from high-profile commitments, including the coveted hosting gig. In her lawsuit, Blake accuses Justin of orchestrating a smear campaign against her and misbehaving during filming, severely impacting her professional life.

“The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial,” the suit states, per The Mirror. As the lawsuit outlines, the negative fallout from Justin’s alleged actions forced Blake Lively to withdraw from not only SNL but also a key event for her hair care brand. Jean Smart was ultimately chosen to take over the SNL hosting duties.

Blake Lively’s Emotional Distress And Public Fallout

The legal filing details shocking accusations of emotional distress, including claims that Justin made explicit comments about Blake’s appearance and engaged in uninvited physical intimacy on set. One disturbing claim alleges Justin repeatedly bit and sucked on Blake’s lower lip during multiple takes.

Blake Lively also recounts how the director allegedly invaded her privacy, entering her trailer without permission while she was undressed and even permitting friends to watch intimate filming scenes. Feeling unable to keep quiet any longer, Blake decided to take legal action, citing the ongoing harassment as the main reason she could no longer avoid discussing her distress publicly.

While Justin Baldoni’s team has firmly denied all allegations, Blake Lively has gained widespread support from fans and co-stars who have rallied behind her.

