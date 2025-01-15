Justin Baldoni has reportedly initiated legal action against Disney, requesting the preservation of any documents mentioning him to potentially prove that Ryan Reynolds’ “Nicepool” character in the 2024 film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was created with the intent to mock him.

His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a litigation letter on January 7, addressing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger, demanding access to documents and communications related to the character’s development.

Targeting Intent to Mock

The letter specifically seeks any evidence of intent to mock or harass Baldoni through the character, which includes correspondence about the writing, filming, and storylines for Nicepool.

This action follows a viral deleted scene from the film, in which Reynolds’ character wears a man bun — a hairstyle Baldoni was known for — while discussing Blake Lively’s character, Ladypool, in what Baldoni’s team sees as an obvious reference to him.

Blake Lively’s Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

Compounding the controversy is Lively’s recent lawsuit, in which she accused Baldoni of making comments about her postpartum weight during the filming of It Ends With Us, a project they worked on together.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s legal team is poised to take action, and Freedman has promised to release all text messages between the two to set the record straight. “We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. We want the truth to be out there,” he said.

While Baldoni has denied all accusations from Lively, including claims of a smear campaign, he is also facing separate legal challenges, including a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times for their coverage of the harassment allegations.

