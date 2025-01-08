The escalating legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken another dramatic turn, with Baldoni’s lawyer claiming evidence of Lively’s alleged “pattern of bullying” on the set of ‘It Ends With Us.’

The feud centers around the movie’s filming, which hit theaters last August and is now streaming on Netflix. Lively, 37, took on a lead role in the movie, with Baldoni, 40, co-starring and directing.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s Tangled Web of Accusations

Tensions first surfaced when Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment, including claims of improvised, unwanted kissing scenes.

Within hours of her filing, a New York Times exposé alleged that Baldoni had enlisted a crisis PR team to discredit Lively. In response, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, further intensifying their already heated conflict.

Baldoni struck back with a $250 million libel lawsuit against the Times, alleging the article spun an “unverified and self-serving narrative.”

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Has Come Up with Fresh Accusations Against Blake Lively

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, is firing fresh allegations, claiming he has evidence proving Lively’s attempts to “take over the movie” through bullying and manipulation.

Freedman asserts that Lively’s team orchestrated a media campaign, strategically leaking edited documents to smear Baldoni.

“It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint,” he said. “We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie.”

Freedman added, “None of this will come as a surprise because, consistent with her past behavior, Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted. We have all the receipts and more.”

Blake Lively’s Legal Team Recently Condemned Justin Baldoni for Launching Even More Attacks

Meanwhile, Lively’s legal team has condemned retaliatory tactics, labeling Baldoni’s actions as calculated attempts to silence her.

They insist her claims of sexual harassment and retaliation are supported by hard evidence, framing the case as a critical stand against workplace misconduct rather than mere “creative differences.”

The fallout has had tangible consequences for Lively. Her lawsuit alleges a “social manipulation campaign” led to significant financial losses, particularly for her entrepreneurial ventures.

Sales of her haircare line, Blake Brown, reportedly dropped by as much as 78%, with similar impacts on her beverage brands, Betty Buzz and Betty Booze.

As the legal drama unfolds, both sides appear resolute in their claims, with attorneys for Lively and Baldoni trading increasingly sharp statements.

