Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are skipping the Golden Globes this Sunday, despite Reynolds’ nomination for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ in the cinematic and box office achievement category.

The film, a massive Marvel Studios hit that raked in $1.33 billion worldwide, has been a hot topic, but the Hollywood power couple has decided to steer clear of the awards show.

Reason For Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Absence from Golden Globes

Interestingly, the power couple’s absence isn’t tied to the ongoing legal drama involving Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star, Justin Baldoni—at least, according to insiders. The decision, reportedly made well before the controversy erupted, appears to be unrelated to the scandal.

That said, Lively’s film isn’t nominated, nor is she presenting, which may also explain the couple’s low-profile evening.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Relentless Lawsuits Against Each Other

The timing of their decision, however, does raise eyebrows. Just weeks ago, Lively filed a scathing lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, emotional distress, and fostering a toxic environment on set.

Allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about his past “porn addiction” to showing explicit material, and even attempting to tarnish Lively’s reputation via a crisis PR campaign.

Baldoni has strongly denied the claims, labeling them as salacious and damaging attempts to harm his reputation.

Meanwhile, he’s filed a $250 million libel suit against the New York Times over their reporting on the matter. Among the claims in his lawsuit is an incident where Reynolds allegedly confronted him after Baldoni inquired about Lively’s weight during a scene rehearsal.

Baldoni insists the question stemmed from concerns over his prior back injury, but the exchange reportedly escalated into an intense confrontation. “The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies,” the lawsuit alleged.

Reynolds, for his part, has not commented publicly on the situation, though reports suggest he’s blocked Baldoni on social media—a subtle but telling move.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012 and share four children, have remained tight-lipped as the legal battle unfolds.

With Reynolds and Lively absent, as well as Hugh Jackman skipping the Globes, the Deadpool & Wolverine team will be noticeably underrepresented.

