Justin Baldoni’s $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times has taken an unexpected turn, with Ryan Reynolds now being drawn into the unfolding drama. Baldoni alleges that Reynolds confronted him over accusations of “fat-shaming” Blake Lively during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

Where did the Heated Altercation Between Justin Baldoni and Ryan Reynolds Take Place?

The heated exchange reportedly occurred at Reynolds and Lively’s New York City penthouse, leaving Baldoni apologizing profusely to smooth things over. “The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies,” the lawsuit alleged. Baldoni went on to state that he “continued to bend to [Lively’s] will” to “rebuild rapport” and avoid further conflicts.

Justin Baldoni Allegedly Asked a Trainer About Blake Lively’s Weight

The tension stems from an incident during filming when Baldoni allegedly asked a trainer about Lively’s weight in preparation for a lift scene. Uncomfortable with the situation, Lively rehearsed with a stunt double instead of performing the scene herself.

The situation escalated further when Lively accused Baldoni of criticizing her body through subtle, back-channel comments and recommending a weight-loss expert disguised as a health professional.

Blake Lively’s Relentless Lawsuits Against Justin Baldoni

In her sexual harassment complaint filed last month, Lively detailed these allegations and accused Baldoni of running a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

She also filed a separate lawsuit citing emotional distress and lost wages caused by the on-set conflict.

Baldoni, however, has categorically denied all allegations, both in a December statement and in his recent court filings.

Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars, including Brandon Sklenar and Jenny Slate, have rallied behind her. At the same time, author Colleen Hoover, whose novel inspired the film, publicly praised Lively’s integrity via Instagram.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has not commented on the allegations involving his wife and Baldoni.

As for The New York Times, the publication remains steadfast in its defense, describing its reporting as thorough and accurate. The newspaper has vowed to contest Baldoni’s lawsuit, adding another layer to a complex and high-stakes legal battle.

