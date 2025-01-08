Rihanna set hearts racing with a sizzling Instagram post, unveiling a scarlet lace lingerie set from her Savage X Fenty collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The singer, who declared herself the “Queen of V-Day,” confidently showcased her post-baby physique, flaunting toned legs, a flat midriff, and sculpted arms.

Posing with a bow and arrow tipped with a flaming rose, she embodied a seductive and playful Cupid. Her raven hair, tinted with red and styled into a heart shape, added a romantic touch, while black pumps and white socks completed the flirty ensemble.

“Bow down – the Queen of V-Day has arrived. #LoveYourWay,” Rihanna captioned the post. “Love your way. The Loveline collection just dropped for V-Day. Get it online & in-store.”

Savage X Fenty: A Lingerie Revolution

This Valentine’s reveal is a testament to Rihanna’s timeless allure and to the unstoppable momentum of Savage X Fenty.

Since its inception in 2018, the brand has revolutionized the lingerie industry, celebrating confidence, inclusivity, and individuality. Offering a range of sizes and styles for every mood, it has become a powerhouse in the fashion world.

Rihanna’s commitment to her brand’s success has taken precedence in recent years. She’s devoted more time to Savage X Fenty and her beauty empire, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her musical return.

A$AP Rocky’s ‘Quiet Luxury’ Dad Style

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky, known for his avant-garde fashion sense, revealed that Rihanna holds the reins when it comes to styling their two children, RZA and Riot.

Though Rocky has embraced a more understated “quiet luxury” dad style, he hopes their sons inherit the originality and confidence that define both their parents.

“If I could define my dad’s style, I would say it’s way more focused. Before that, it was just like absurd outfits, just mismatching everything for the sake of it. But now I think it’s a bit more quiet luxury,” he said. “I hope they take away my originality and confidence. It’s in their blood and their genes, no pun intended.”

Rocky was speaking at the Footwear News Achievement Awards 2024 in New York City after being honored with the Collaboration of the Year prize for his work with sporty fashion brand Puma.

