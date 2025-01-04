Rihanna started 2025 with her signature flair, sharing a lively New Year’s celebration on Instagram with fans buzzing. But while the post radiated joy, one bold troll couldn’t resist stirring the pot, poking at her nearly nine-year gap since her last album, Anti.

A User Trolled Rihanna & Demanded New Music

The comment demanded a new album with a cheeky dig at her iconic forehead. However, Rihanna’s fiery clapback was as sharp as her fashion sense, reminding everyone why she’s not just a queen of music but also quick comebacks.

“We want an album forehead,” wrote Instagram user @lorenzohirmez underneath a video of the performer ringing in the new year with friends. The remark triggered a blistering response from the Grammy winner, as she wrote back, “Listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f—!”

In the original Instagram video, the Barbados beauty declared, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year.” She added in the caption, “New Year, New Me.”

Rihanna Hasn’t Released A New Album In Almost Nine Years

Though she hasn’t dropped a full album in nearly a decade, Rihanna has kept fans engaged with iconic moments, from her show-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance to the release of Lift Me Up and Born Again for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2022.

Recently, she surprised New York City partygoers with renditions of her hits Needed Me and S*x with Me at a karaoke event, reminding the world of her undeniable star power.

Rihanna shows off her powerful vocals which could give Whitney Huston a run for her money at a karaoke last night. Her fans already believe Beyonce will ‘copy’ her vocals for her next performance. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/6ie6nqIU5B — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) December 30, 2024

The singer, who once described her 2016 masterpiece Anti as her most cohesive work, has opened up about the “toxic pressure” of surpassing its success.

“It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn’t have to even be on any scale,” she said in an interview with British Vogue last year. “It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple.”

As Rihanna’s candid clapback proves, no amount of trolling will rush her process. Her artistry, both in music and in life, remains as unapologetically bold as ever.

