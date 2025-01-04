From being a Disney star to becoming a pop singer, Selena Gomez has been in the industry for decades. With her recent change in path and pivot to becoming considered a true-blue actor, the 32-year-old has witnessed not only Hollywood but also the cutthroat music business and the world of child and teen stardom in her decades long career across mediums.

Newly engaged to Benny Blanco and nominated for two Golden Globes, Selena is definitely on cloud nine. Basking in the glory of her personal and professional highs, the Only Murders in the Building star has been open about her experience as a child actor. She recently revealed her childhood crushes and first kiss on and offscreen. Here’s what she shared about it.

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Childhood Crushes

During a conversation with W Magazine for their Best Performances Issue, Selena dished about her childhood crushes and said she probably had too many of them. Jesse McCartney, when Beautiful Soul first came out, “was just life-changing” for her. “I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill,” she stated and divulged that she has had more crushes in real life.

Selena Gomez On First Onscreen & Real-Life Kisses

When she was asked about her first kiss, Selena said, “My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” During the episode, she had to kiss Dylan Sprouse who starred on the show with his brother Cole Sprouse. “It was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss,” she stated.

Selena continued that she had never kissed before and was so scared. On to her first real life kiss, she divulged that it was “with a boy named Juan” when she was around 14 years old. For the unversed, The Suite Life was a popular series and all Disney actors used to make guest appearances on other shows frequently. Selena was the lead of Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez On Wizards Of Waverly Place & Its Reboot

The Emilia Perez star also spoke about the iconic show and claimed that she does consider herself a wizard. “Wizards of Waverly Place holds such a special place in my heart. I understand that it’s for children, and maybe I’ve moved on, but the little girl in me hasn’t,” she said about the hit show.

Selena also guest starred in the reboot of the show titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. “I produced it. I get to be in some of it, and I’ve passed the torch to a new generation, hopefully,” she mused. Calling the experience a joy, Selena felt she won’t ever stop doing things for people like her younger half-sister, who is eleven years old and loves such whimsical shows.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: How Did Timothée Chalamet React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News