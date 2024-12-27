Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reveling in their engagement this holiday season, sharing sweet moments.

On December 26, the music producer posted a heartwarming video of the couple snuggling up in cozy winter attire, mouthing the words to a live performance of ‘Winter Wonderland.’

Selena Gomez Rested Her Head on Benny Blanco’s Shoulder

Gomez, 32, rested her head on Blanco’s shoulder, her stunning 6-carat marquise-cut diamond ring on full display, estimated to be worth around $225,000, as her hand rested on a stuffed animal on Blanco’s chest. The singer reposted the video to her Instagram account.

Blanco, 36, also shared who was behind the live performance—film composer Nicholas Britell, known for his work on ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ ‘Moonlight,’ and ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recently Announced Their Engagement

The couple first announced their engagement on December 11, with Gomez posting a sweet Instagram carousel.

The first photo featured her beautiful diamond, accompanied by the caption, “Forever begins now…,” followed by a picture of her sitting on a picnic blanket surrounded by Taco Bell, one of her favorite fast food spots.

Blanco, known for his sense of humor, previously shared how he learned to cook Taco Bell’s meat for Gomez, showing that the effort counts.

“Even if you’re terrible at cooking, [your partner will] like it because you did it. Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don’t try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don’t know how to cook it — learn it,” he said.

Just days after their engagement announcement, Blanco posted a joyful video of Gomez toasting with champagne, set to her 2015 hit Good for You.

A source recently told People Magazine that Gomez and Blanco’s relationship is built on unwavering support for each other.

“They’re perfect together,” the insider shared, emphasizing their deep connection and commitment.

