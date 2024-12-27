The model has been ecstatic since Paris Jackson announced her engagement to boyfriend Justin Long. In her post, she shared a host of pictures with the music producer to wish him a happy birthday. The 26-year-old called him “my sweet blue” in the caption and said living with him in the last few years was quite “an indescribable whirlwind.”

Paris also wrote that she couldn’t “dream of anyone more perfect” for her to do it all with. Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that she feels her late father, Michael Jackson, would have loved Justin and approved of him if he was alive. On the other hand, her family is unsure of his intentions and is worried about Paris. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Paris Jackson Thinks Michael Jackson Would Have Approved Of Fiancé Justin Long

According to Life & Style, Paris has had her share of relationships over the years, but she is sure Justin is her soulmate. “It’s not just the love of music that they share; he’s also very intentional and spiritual,” the source said, adding that she knows her dad would have approved of him. They continued, “He created a daily gratitude app up her alley.”

Why Is Paris Jackson’s Family Worried About Her Marriage?

While she is ecstatic about her romance with Justin and their upcoming marriage, Paris’ family is “worried about his intentions,” more so because she is expected to become a billionaire once she turns 33 and takes over her inheritance. The singer’s loved ones hope to see “an iron-clad prenup” in place, but Paris is so in love with Justin that there’s so much certainty in it.

“She doesn’t care much about money, so it is conceivable that she’d do something impetuous,” the insider alleged. The report mentioned that Justin has not given any signs of insincerity and seems to also be madly in love with Paris. The two have also been together for over two years, but “her family would rather she wait” longer to tie the knot.

Paris Jackson & Justin Long’s Wedding Plans

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Paris and Justin. While there is no concrete date for the wedding yet, it’s expected to happen in the summer of 2025. The duo began dating in 2022, and she announced their engagement in his birthday post. “Thank you for letting me be yours,” she wrote in the caption, which included many beautiful images of the lovebirds.

One photo shows Justin on one knee with a ring box, confirming the news of their engagement. Other pictures show them kissing, smiling, posing in a photo booth, cuddling, and vacationing worldwide.

