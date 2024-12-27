There are a few highly-loved Latina actresses in Hollywood, but Sofia Vergara is definitely among the top slots. The Modern Family star, known for playing Gloria Ramirez Pritchett in the sitcom, has clearly wanted to live her life with freedom and happiness.

She has followed the same approach in her personal life and hasn’t let her divorce from Joe Manganiello or her recent breakup with Justin Saliman deter her plans. The 52-year-old enjoys her flourishing career, focusing on her beauty brand, Toty and living it up regardless of what people say. New reports have also claimed she is not looking for a serious relationship.

Is Sofia Vergara Not Looking For A Serious Relationship?

Interest from men of all ages

According to Life & Style magazine, Sofia is single and ready to mingle but not ready for a big commitment. “She’s mesmerizing to men; everywhere she goes, they are always falling all over themselves to date her,” a source told the portal. They added that she is enjoying the attention but is not very interested in rushing anything or getting serious with anyone she might like.

It’s like a self-esteem boost for her that “men of all ages are interested in her,” and she is taking her time while she lets her hair down and has some fun.

The report claimed that few men have tried to contact Sofia through Instagram, while others have used her agents, managers, and friends to get in touch with her. All of the social events she attends also contribute to this.

The America’s Got Talent judge allegedly “ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.” The source claimed that Sofia finds it hard to believe and amusing how in demand she is at the age of 52. The invites she receives are more than she did in her 20s. The report alleged her plan for the future alongside her current tide.

Sofia Vergara On Her Personal Life Front

Sofia Vergara’s brief romance with Justin Saliman

“She does want to eventually settle with one guy, but for now, she’s loving her freedom,” the insider said. For the uninitiated, Sofia was first linked with Justin Saliman towards the end of 2023, and she later confirmed that she was dating him. They kept their relationship private, and not too long ago, she revealed that she was single, though she didn’t reveal any reasons.

Sofia Vergara’s previous marriage with Joe Manganiello

Before her romance with Justin, she was married to Joe Manganiello. The couple engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. In July 2023, the couple filed for divorce and announced separation. The divorce was officially finalized this year.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Billy Ray Cyrus Pleads For Miley’s Forgiveness After Firerose Fallout

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News