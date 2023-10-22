It looks like Sofia Vergara is moving on from her split with her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello. The gorgeous TV star was recently spotted with a mystery man in Beverly Hills, and if reports are to be believed, something is cooking between the two. Sofia has been dealing with a lot personally, but it seems she stepped out in a jolly mood to enjoy her date night with a handsome man. Scroll down to know the details.

For the unversed, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation in July this year. The two parted ways over the latter’s desire to have kids, something she was not comfortable with. At the time, they had released a joint statement on social media saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Now, speaking of Sofia Vergara’s dinner date over the weekend, according to OK! Magazine, the Modern Family star’s new rumored love interest has been identified as orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. The two apparent new lovebirds in town were in the same vicinity where Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday. Vergara looked stunning in a body-hugging black lace corset, which she paired with purple pants, black heels and a red bag. Her date, on the other hand, opted for a simple casual look.

According to reports, Sofia Vergara’s new love interest Justin Saliman has an Ivy League education and had his fellowship at Stanford University. Saliman got his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. His website reveals that he is a “sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee,” who even invented a “revolutionary meniscus repair device” as part of his startup.

Interestingly, Sofia Vergara’s new date is no stranger to Hollywood since he was earlier married to actress Bree Turner. The latter is best known for her roles on the TV show Grimm and the romantic comedy classic The Ugly Truth.

Vergara has not yet made her relationship official with Justin Saliman, but we will keep you posted. According to the sources, she is coping well from her split with Joe Manganiello thanks to her wonderful family.

Manganiello, on the other hand, is also trying to move on as he was recently papped with his alleged new girlfriend, actress Caitlin O’Connor.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Backs Her Co-Star Sofia Vergara On Her Split With Joe Manganiello, Feels She “Doesn’t Need A Relationship”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News