Robert Pattinson made millions fall in love with his craft with his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise. The actor did not leave any stone unturned in making us all believe he is a vampire in the movies, as he also proved his acting mettle with the same. Despite the movie franchise’s end, fans still want to watch the actor play the role of the vampire The actor once revealed that he is ready to play Edward again and is even up to get Botox done to play the 17-year-old.

The Twilight film franchise began in 2008 with Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in the lead roles. The movie franchise was a huge success and went on till 2012.

The British heartthrob has had a picturesque career with several film franchises and lead roles. The actor is known for playing rather serious characters, and it is safe to say that he does full justice to his characters. Ever since the Twilight franchise came to an end, one question has always been on fans’ minds if they will ever get to witness the OG cast play their respective roles. Back in 2018, Robert Pattinson answered this million-dollar question with something that must have made his fans happy. He even mentioned to what extent he would go to impress his fans.

The Batman actor, at the Toronto International Film Festival, told Variety that he has been waiting for a chance to play his non-aging vampire character again. He mentioned that he was still moisturizing his skin to keep it from aging. Robert Pattinson said, laughing, “I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out.”

As the first Twilight instalment completed a decade at that time, Robert Pattinson was in disbelief and said, “It definitely doesn’t feel like 10 years ago.” “I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time I started doing those movies. It feels like not a day has passed.”

Well, we surely are waiting for the actor’s return as Edward, and if it happens, we’ll be in the front row to witness it.

On the work front, the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire star made his DC debut with the 2022 film The Batman. The movie received positive reviews and his portrayal of Bruce Wayne was lauded thoroughly.

