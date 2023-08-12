Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Saga books took the world by storm. When they were adapted into feature films – starring Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, they set the cash registers ringing. But did you know he wasn’t the first choice to play the vamp? The author wished ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill played the sparking vamp who stole millions of hearts.

While Stephenie revealed her wish for Cavill in the films in 2007, the ‘Justice League’ actor in 2022 spoke about it. Read on to know all he said.

During a November 2022 appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (via People), ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill opened up about when he learned he was author Stephenie Meyer’s first choice to play the over-a-century-old vampire Edward Cullen. He also revealed if he was jealous of ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson for bagging the lead part in the vampire-centric romance movies that earned him overnight fame.

Stating that he wasn’t jealous of Robert Pattinson for landing Edward Cullen’s role in the Twilight film, he said, “No, not at all, because I didn’t know about the movie. I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me.” Talking about when he came to know he was the writer’s first choice, Henry Cavill said, “The internet wasn’t quite as, wasn’t quite the tool that it is now. So, yeah, I only found out afterwards, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, that would have been cool.’ “

In July 2007, after Summit Entertainment optioned the rights to the film series, the Twilight Saga author Stephenie Meyer took to her blog and wrote, “The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now twenty-four years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn.” She added that she was “not willing to relinquish Henry completely.” She noted, “Since I hear that Charlie Hunnam refuses to consider scripts which include vampires, I propose that Henry play Carlisle.”

The Twilight Saga films were released in 5 instalments – Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012). The series’ main roles were essayed by Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black). The ensemble cast of the billions-of-dollars franchise consisted of several well-known names, including Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli and more.

Do you think Henry Cavill would make a good Edward Cullen? Let us know in the comments.

