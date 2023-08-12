People tend to keep this kind of intimate information to themselves, but there are a few celebs who love to go OTT about their bedroom secrets and share their s*x life with their fans. Once, Khloe Kardashian shared her favourite s*x position while being candid on her blog, and we think it’s quite right to spice up your bedroom skills too. Lol!

It seems that not only Khloe from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who likes this specific position, but also Kim Kardashian had also once talked about her favourite s*x pose, and it’s the same! Well, do you want to know what that is? Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Khloe Kardashian once, in a candid conversation on her blog – as quoted in Life & Style Magazine, talked about her favourite s*x position and shared that she prefers doggy style. “I won’t say no to a little doggy style action!” Going further, she explained why this position is good for health as well and said, “Doggy style s*x is actually a really great workout for your abs and arms.”

Khloe Kardashian then added, “I’m not a missionary girl, and I don’t belong in a missionary!!!” Well, it depends on everyone’s preference, but there’s no harm in trying different positions to make your bedroom life more spicy and interesting. What say?

Apart from the doggy style, Khloe has another favourite position, and apparently, that is her first choice. Well, she spoke about the reverse cowgirl position. US Weekly had reportedly quoted her saying, “A position like reverse cowgirl will not only get the job done 😜, [but] it’ll give your core a hardcore workout!”

Khloe Kardashian is all about s*xual pleasures, but also she likes to maintain her workout regime through it. Not a bad idea, it seems. What do you think? Would you like to try the doggy style and reverse cowgirl positions with your partners? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

