Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian is often subjected to criticism every time she posts a photo or a video on Instagram. The international personality, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, never misses a chance to grab headlines- be it owing to her personal reasons or owing to her family drama with sisters. However, she’s now in the news for her latest Insta post. Scroll down for details.

Recently, Kim took social media to drop a few pictures from her latest body scan that took netizens by surprise as it costs a whopping amount. Soon after the post surfaced on the web, she got trolled and called tone deaf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian captioned her series of photos from her full body scan, “I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd.”

Soon after the SKIMS founder post went viral, netizens slammed her for boasting about such an expensive scan that not everyone can afford. A user wrote, “The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup.” While another said, “Maybe donate some of your millions to get people scanned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A third user wrote, “Imagine how many lives this could save or improve if it were more accessible and affordable. gotta love capitalism.”

While fourth one commented, “I mean tbh why are you even following her on Instagram if you’re going to be mad about her being “tone deaf”? That’s her and her family’s whole thing. If the scan is only 2.5k that’s less than every party you see her post, probably many of the outfits you see her post, every vacation, etc”

A fifth user wrote, “When has she ever stopped being tone deaf…”

“I mean Kim is tone deaf but people are acting even more deaf by getting offended by this,” read another comment.

What are your comments on the Kim Kardashian’s Insta post? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Nicki Minaj Threatened Mariah Carey, “I’m Gonna Knock You Out” During An Audition Of American Idol, The Latter Hit Back Calling Her ‘Crazy B*tch’, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News