Katy Perry sprayed whipped creams on her b**bs and shot fireworks from her chest in the music video of her 2010 hit single California Gurls. The image has since stuck with the fans. Katy is someone who has always been open about talking about s*x, n*dity and her private body parts. In one of her earlier interviews, probably at the peak of her career, Katy spoke about her enormous b**bs and also how she prayed to God at a young age to have big b**bs. Scroll down to know the details.

Katy, on the work front, landed in a controversy in relation to her reality show American Idol. She has been slammed for her behaviour towards a few of the contestants. On the personal front, the crooner is married to actor Orlando Bloom, and they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.

Speaking of Katy Perry opening up about her bre*sts, as per NY Daily News, she shared, “When I was a kid…I had enormous b**bs that I didn’t know what to do with.” She continued, “I wore minimizers, which were not cut,” adding, “Those thick-as* straps! I got made fun of for the over-the-shoulder boulder holder.”

She also shared that when she was younger all she wanted was to “look like Kate Moss.” She said, “Little did I know that these things would come in handy someday.” On similar lines, Katy, in an interview, revealed how she prayed as a kid to get huge b**bs. “I lay on my back one night and looked down at my feet, and I prayed to God.”

The Grammy-nominated crooner added, “I said, ‘God, will you please let me have b**bs so big that I can’t see my feet when I’m lying down?’” Katy said that by the age of 11 she got what she wanted adding, “I had no clue they would fall into my armpits eventually.”

However, she also cleared the air on plastic surgery rumours saying they are all natural. “I’ve never had plastic surgery. Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a t*t. So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au natural product.”

Katy once also shared that she lost her virginity at the age of 16 in the front seat of a Volvo sedan while listening to Jeff Buckley’s album Grace.

