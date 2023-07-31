There is no dearth of Hollywood celebrities opting for plastic surgeries. However, Kristen Stewart completely swears by it. The talented actress, who has made a name for herself with movies like Twilight, Personal Shopper and Spencer, in one of her earlier interviews revealed how she would never go under the knife. She also shared her opinion on women opting for plastic surgeries, calling it vandalism.

Kristen Stewart, on the work front, has been laying low for a while, but she might soon be seen in A24’s newest project, Love Lies Bleeding. The actress made her last public appearance at the Met Gala 2023, which was held in May.

Speaking of Kristen Stewart, according to E! Online, the actress first spoke of make-up, revealing, “I either like being really s*xy or insanely androgynous.” She, at the time, added, “I’m not great at applying make-up myself. My mom never taught me anything, she doesn’t wear make-up…I like mineral make-up. You can’t screw it up and it’s not bad for your skin.” Kristen then opined on plastic surgery saying, “No, never. Never. I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that’s completely arrogant, but I don’t want to change anything about myself.” The actress then added, “I think the women who do are losing their minds. It’s vandalism.”

Kristen Stewart refuses to adapt to the industry’s beauty standards adding, “I don’t like having nice hair, ever” as she explained her signature messy hairstyle further stating, “There’s something about it that pushes me over into feeling like I’m wearing a costume. So long as I can have my hair the way it normally is, then I can do everything else full on.”

Kristen, once also made headlines when she dubbed Hollywood as “disgustingly s*xist.” She shared, “It’s so offensive it’s crazy. Women inevitably have to work a little bit harder to be heard.”

Kristen, reportedly, also took a dig at women who do n*de scenes to secure a role in movies saying, “I just even question when a fairly established actress finally does a scene in a movie when she shows her b**bs, and she hasn’t done it up until this moment, and maybe she only did it for the prestigious part, and it’s OK for this time because it’s classy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, God, thank you for revealing to the world your treasure.’”

