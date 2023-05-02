We were still in the Met Gala 2023 looks, and the after-party looks of the celebrities are here. From Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner slaying in a monochrome look to Olivia Wilde donning a sheer dress to Margot Robbie looking absolutely stunning in a short tube dress, the celebs are taking over social media with their new looks. What stole the show was Kendall Jenner’s sheer short jumpsuit with a thong paired above her outfit, and netizens are now trolling the beauty, who was accompanied by her alleged boyfriend, Bad Bunny, at the event. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Kendall is massively popular among fans, with over 286 million followers on Instagram. The Victoria’s Secret model is one of the world’s most successful and highest-paid models, and her style is impeccable.

For the Met Gala 2023 afterparty, Kendall Jenner opted for yet another chic look where she paired her sheer sequinned short jumpsuit with a thong over it as she accompanied her alleged boyfriend, Bad Bunny, for the event.

Entertainment Tonight shared Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s pictures on their official Instagram handle; take a look at them below:

Reacting to Kendall’s look on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Wow. I’m speechless. What’s with the underwear on the outside.”

Another commented, “Why is she wearing her underwear out ?”

A third user commented, “Looks like she got dressed in the dark but even I know my underwear goes on first… in the dark”

A fourth commented, “She literally doesnt know how to put an outfit together anymore.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kendall Jenner for her Met Gala 2023 afterparty look? Tell us in the comments below.

