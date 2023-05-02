Sandra Bullock is considered an American sweetheart, and for all the right reasons. She is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood, extremely gorgeous and rarely becomes a part of any controversy. However, her personal life was scandalised once when her ex-husband, Jesse James, confessed to cheating on her and that too quite unabashedly. While the actress did not say much on the topic, Jesse did it all. Scroll on to learn more.

Jesse is an automotive mechanic and television personality who appeared on Monster Garage on the Discovery channel. He and Sandra were married from 2005 to 2010, and their divorce happened in a nasty way. The motorbike mogul confessed to cheating on his ex-wife and said that he did what millions of others do.

In 2011, Jesse James talked about his several extra-marital affairs that ended his marriage with Sandra Bullock. While talking to Men’s Journal, he said, “I never shied away from anything I did. I took full responsibility. I cheated on my wife. Guess what? So do millions of other men. To be honest, it was unfair for me to even be in a relationship. I sabotaged everything. I was never 100 per cent in. I’m self-destructive. I made some seriously f*cked-up choices.”

In another interview on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM radio, Jesse James hinted that he had trust issues with Sandra Bullock. While talking about the actress’s Oscar 2010 acceptance speech, he said, “Yeah, she could stand there in front of the world and say she loved me, but in my mind, I was thinking, yeah bullsh*t…’You don’t love me.'”

He did not just stop there. Jesse compared his then-girlfriend, Kat Von D, the one he dated after splitting with Sandra, to his ex-wife. When asked by the host who among the two was better on bed, he said, “That one’s an easy no-brainer.” After confirming that he was talking about Kat, he Jesse added, “Yes, sir. 100 percent. She’s a vixen. The way she gets in my head and makes me feel.”

Well, Jesse James took therapy post his divorce, and while Sandra Bullock never married again, she found love in Bryan Randall.

