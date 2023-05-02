Kim Kardashian is making headlines as she attended Met Gala 2023, donning Schiaparelli couture. But that’s not the only reason she’s trending on social media but also after her pictures with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Gala are doing the rounds on the internet. The ex-couple is having an intimate conversation with each other along with singer Usher, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments section while also allegedly accusing Kim of trying to lock down the singer. Scroll below to take a look at their photos.

Kim is one of the biggest reality television stars in the world and enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 353 million followers on Instagram. Now talking about her latest appearance, Kardashian slayed her way into Schiaparelli’s pearl-adorned n*ked dress and looked beautiful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the event, Kim Kardashian engaged in an intimate conversation with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and singer Usher and E! News shared their pictures on their official Instagram handle.

Take a look at them below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Reacting to their pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Lil birdie recently said Kim’s trying to lock usher down, so these pics are EXTRA hilarious to me lmaooo”

Another user commented, “Usher is listening to their Confessions because they Got it Bad.”

A third commented, “Usher and Kim are together! She’s been to Vegas for his show like 3 times in one month!”

A fourth commented, “Usher watching the boy get schooled on something.”

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s viral picture with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson also featuring Usher? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Bradley Cooper Left Liam Neeson Terrified By Going Off The Script While Filming A-Team, Latter Reacted “What The Hell Is This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News