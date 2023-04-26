Pete Davidson fans rejoiced their heart when they found out that the comedian is returning to Saturday Night Live. Pete has also been in the news for his colourful dating life, and it is not a secret that he was in a relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian for a brief period. The duo even shared a steamy kiss on SNL. The comedian has, however, taken a decision to keep his history with the media personality at bay while performing his sketch on the show. That’s very gentlemanly of him. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For people who are not aware, Pete and Kim dated after her divorce from Kanye West. During the brief span of their relationship, West haunted him with his shenanigans. The rumours of them dating first came out around 2021, sometime after they were featured in an Aladdin-themed sketch on SNL.

A source close to Pete Davidson has reportedly told Page Six that the actor will not take any jabs at Kim Kardashian in his SNL appearance. The source said, “He’s being a gentleman. That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up.”

Pete Davidson was brutally targeted by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West throughout the period of their relationship. Hence, he is very much aware of the mental stress a ‘harmless’ joke can have on someone. It even made him take professional help to deal with all the nonsense done by Kanye and people’s attention. As per People’s source, “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.”

The SNL star even shared how his love life became the b*tt of people’s jokes on the show. Talking to John Bernthal’s “Real Ones” podcast, he said, “When your own show [pokes fun at you]. . . Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. And you’re like, ‘I’m a fucking loser, man,’”

However, another source contradicted the previous claims and said, “Nothing has been written yet, but know with Pete, nothing is off the table.” He was a part of Saturday Night Live from 2014 till 2021, yet a source claims that Pete Davidson is getting jittery about his comeback on May 6th. He was a cast member and now will return as a host.

