It was the worst news for MCU fans when Netflix decided to cancel Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Defenders. There have already been talks about reviving these shows. While Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has already entered the MCU, now seems like Jon Bernthal starrer The Punisher is set to get revived at Disney Plus. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Charlie appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’ll be also seen in the upcoming series She-Hulk. Even Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin made a brief appearance as the villain in Hawkeye featuring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Coming back to the topic, Rosario Dawson who plays Claire Temple aka Night Nurse in Marvel’s Netflix series, in her recent appearance at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), the actress seemingly hinted at The Punisher revival with Jon Bernthal. Yes! You read the right. Neither Marvel nor Disney has made anything official but seems like the Mandalorian star has spilled some beans.

While sitting at the panel discussion at C2E2, Rosario Dawson said, “I hadn’t heard that announcement, but I found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again. So, I feel like it’s my second chance because that’s the only one of the shows I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let’s all make it happen collectively guys.”

Rosario Dawson reveals at #C2E22022 that #ThePunisher is getting revived with Jon Bernthal returning pic.twitter.com/c3VInNf3dJ — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) August 7, 2022

Rosaria hasn’t appeared in Jon’s series and seems like she’s excited because she feels it’ll be a huge thing for her. For the unversed, Dawson‘s Claire Temple first appeared in Daredevil season 1, she reprised her character in Jessica Jones, followed by Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the crossover limited series The Defenders. Her final appearance was in the second season of Luke Cage in 2018.

On the other hand, Jon Bernthal appeared as Frank Castle aka the Punisher in Daredevil. Later, the actor was seen playing the lead in the spin-off show. Interestingly, Jon is the fourth actor to play the character after following Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane and Ray Stevenson.

