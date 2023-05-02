Emily Ratajkowski is a woman of her choice, and ever since her divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard, she has been all over the news with her dating reports. However, a few weeks ago, her steamy kissing moment with Harry Styles went viral all over the media. And now, at the Met Gala 2023, Em joked about finding her ‘husband’ at the party. Well, keep scrolling to get the scoop!

It seems Harry and Emily are not together anymore after their steamy kissing moment. Why? Well, Emily’s statements proved so.

While the Met Gala is the biggest fashion affair for all the Hollywood A-listers to put their best fashion foot forward, for some, it might become a place to find the potential ‘husband’. Haha! While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Emily Ratajkowski joked about meeting with her future husband, and said, “It’s good… we’ll see maybe tonight you know I’ll meet my husband!” And as she danced her way out of the camera, Emily quoted the viral Beyonce meme, “I’m on my way to meet my [husband].”

Emily Ratajkowski says she might meet her "husband" at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/kvjfpuhdGc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous at the Met Gala 2023 as she stunned in a Tory Burch nude and beige gown with black strap detailing. Well, just a month back, there were reports of Emily dating Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles who recently parted ways from Olivia Wilde. On the other hand, Olivia and Emily are very good friends, and after Em and Styles’ kissing moment went viral, their friendship faced rock bottom, as per reports.

An insider told Page Six that what Emily Ratajkowski did to Olivia Wilde was ‘betrayal’ and that Em is “begging her for forgiveness.” After her divorce, Emily was linked with many celebs, including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and others. However, her recent fling with Harry Styles created quite a stir. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, she had said, “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]. I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

What are your thoughts about Emily Ratajkowski’s joke about finding a husband at the Met Gala? Let us know!

