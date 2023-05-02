Bradley Cooper and Liam Neeson once paired up for an action-thriller A-Team, and the audience loved their camaraderie in the film. They were two rogue friends on a dangerous mission, and their stunts left everyone impressed. Interestingly, not only the fans, Liam were left impressed with Bradley’s quick thinking and improv scenes as well. He was scared at first of his co-stars but later enjoyed it all. Scroll on to learn more.

The movie was adapted from a series of the same name that starred Mr T. It was released in 1983 and was about a bunch of ex-special forces who were defending and saving themselves from a crime they didn’t commit.

The 2010 movie adaptation of the series starred Liam Neeson as Hannibal and Bradley Cooper as Face in the leading roles. While the former signed the movie because he liked the character, the latter starred in it because it was an action flick. The Silver Lining Playbook actor wanted to showcase himself as an action hero, and that’s what he did. In fact, he was a little too good in his role and that scared Liam terribly.

While talking about his experience, Bradley Cooper said to The Fan Carpet, “It was a no-brainer. That’s the thing I’m proudest of with the whole film – our chemistry on screen. It’s there and palpable, and it was a joy to go to work every day with the boys, it really was. All egos were left at the door.” Despite the Hangover actor’s friendly vibe, Liam Neeson was once terrified of him. While talking about it with Digital Spy, he said, “We did a scene in the van, which was my first time with Bradley. He starts this improvisation, prompted by the director, and I’m there going, ‘What the hell is this?’ So it was terrifying for the first few days, and then it got to be inspiring actually.”

Obviously, their rapport and the intense movie plot made the fans ask if there would be a sequel to the film, but sadly, Cooper revealed to Movie Web that due to a financial crunch, it could not be made.

