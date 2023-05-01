Chris Evans’ last scene as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in Avengers: Endgame is undoubtedly one of the most emotional moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An old Steve handed over his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, leaving his fans weeping. Well, his fans and Evans’ mom also cried watching him play an old man in the movie.

Evans made his Marvel debut with the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, leaving everyone in awe of his performance. The actor indeed brought Captain America to life phenomenally, and his part will be remembered for the coming several decades.

Apart from his solo outings in the MCU, Chris Evans also appeared in all Avengers films, including The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He bid adieu to his beloved role in the climax of the 2019 film as he used the time machine to relive the time he spent accidentally sleeping.

Fans could not hold their tears watching an old Steve Rogers, who was giving up being Captain America and handing his shield to Sam. As per Esquire, Chris Evans’ mother was also in tears for a beautiful reason. As Chris Evans’s mom Lisa saw her son in the makeup of an older man, she burst into tears as the actor resembled his late grandfather. The makeup artists did wonders in creating an older look for Evans that made his mother weep with nostalgia.

For the unversed, Chris Evans is very close to his mom and never fails to speak about her. Talking about his outspoken and funny mother during the chat, the Ghosted actor said, “She’s a nut. She’s a character in a movie.” He even mentioned how he made his mother proud after receiving the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title.

