Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence is one of the prettiest actresses working in the industry. However, she might have a few personal hygiene issues as revealed by the actress herself way back in 2015. During a Q&A with her Hunger Games co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, J Law shared that she has peed in sinks adding that she also does not wash her hands after she uses the bathroom.

Jennifer Lawrence did not hesitate at all to open up about her personal habits while her co-star Liam Hemsworth also claimed that she likes to put her hands over their face. Read on to know more.

According to the publication The Mirror, Jennifer Lawrence in 2015 shared that she often opted for bathroom basins when she is out with her friends as she does not want to wait around to use the toilet. “I’ve peed in some sinks. When two girls go into a bathroom, someone’s gotta take sink. I actually like taking a sink. One could wait, but if the one waiting is me, she’s going to the sink,” said Lawrence. The actress further added, “I don’t wash my hands after I go to the bathroom.”

This left Liam Hemsworth making faces saying, “And, then she likes to put her hands over your face.” When asked about Josh Hutcherson’s bad habits, Jennifer Lawrence did not hesitate at all to reveal, “Josh, with the cricking of his neck and he does spit bubbles when he’s thinking.”

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up with Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio. She will soon be seen in No Hard Feelings.

The story follows an Uber driver named Maddie played by Jennifer Lawrence who, after losing her license, answers a Craigslist ad from two parents looking for someone to date their 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

